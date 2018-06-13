Head Coach: Luke Blackwell
District: 8-3A DI
School Colors: Orange, Black
Mascot: Yellow Jacket
Stadium Address: 1060 W. Loop 564, Mineola, TX 75773
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense
2018 record: 6-4 bi-district finalist/ 3-3 district
Players to watch:
- RB/DL Trevion Sneed (6-1, 210, 4.6)
- OL/DL Jackson Anderson (6-3, 285)
- WR/DB Cole Castleberry (5-9, 165, 4.5)
- TE/LB Wylie Franks (6-3, 185, 4.7)
- WR/DB Dalton Rogers (5-8, 150, 4.5)
- OL Zane Bedford (5-11, 260, 5.3)
Notes: The David Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicts a deep playoff run could be in the Yellowjacket’s future. Sneed is expected to be a force on both sides.
Mineola Yellowjackets 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Malakoff at Malakoff - TBA
8/23 vs Caddo Mills at Caddo Mills - TBA
8/30 vs Wills Point at Wills Point - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Canton at Canton - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Farmersville at Mineola - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 vs Big Sandy at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs West Rusk at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11 vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs White Oak at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs Tatum at Mineola - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
11/8 vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.