Mount Enterprise Wildcats

July 29, 2014 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:40 PM

Head Coach: Jeremy Jenkins

District: 10-2A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 300 W 3rd St N, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681

Returning starters: 9 on offense, 9 on defense

2018 record: 4-6 bi-district finalist/2-3 district

Players to watch:

  • RB/DB Kendre Miller
  • OL/DL DeAndre Ferguson
  • QB/DB Derrick Jackson
  • RB/LB Patrick Johnson
  • LB Zack Johnson
  • WR/DB Landon Andros

Notes: The Wildcats have a slate of returning players that could catapult them to the playoffs. Johnson and Johnson are twin forces on the offensive team.

2019 Varsity Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Carlisle at Mount Enterprise (scrimmage)

8/22 vs All Saints at All Saints (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Colmesneil at Colmesneil - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Cayuga at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Burkville at Burkville - 7:30 p.m.

9/28 vs Union Grove at Mount Enterprise (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 BYE

10/11* vs Bowie at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Maud at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Overton at Overton - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Detroit at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Clarksville at Clarksville - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game