Mount Enterprise Wildcats

Head Coach: Jeremy Jenkins
District: 10-2A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 300 W 3rd St N, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681
Returning starters: 9 on offense, 9 on defense
2018 record: 4-6 bi-district finalist/2-3 district
Players to watch:
- RB/DB Kendre Miller
- OL/DL DeAndre Ferguson
- QB/DB Derrick Jackson
- RB/LB Patrick Johnson
- LB Zack Johnson
- WR/DB Landon Andros
Notes: The Wildcats have a slate of returning players that could catapult them to the playoffs. Johnson and Johnson are twin forces on the offensive team.
2019 Varsity Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Carlisle at Mount Enterprise (scrimmage)
8/22 vs All Saints at All Saints (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Colmesneil at Colmesneil - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Cayuga at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Burkville at Burkville - 7:30 p.m.
9/28 vs Union Grove at Mount Enterprise (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 BYE
10/11* vs Bowie at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Maud at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Overton at Overton - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Detroit at Mount Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Clarksville at Clarksville - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game