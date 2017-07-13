Mount Pleasant Tigers

Head Coach: Corey Homer
District: 9-5A II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 3220 North Edwards, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75456
2016 Record: 3-8, DI bi-district finalist
Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 3 on defense
Players to watch: RB Dorian Glinton (868 rushing, 10 TDs) QB Josh Morris
Notes: In 2014 and 2015, Mt. Pleasant won a total of two games. After starting 2016 with three straight losses, the Tigers began to turn the corner and won three district games. That was enough to make the playoffs, so the program has some momentum entering the 2017 campaign. Dave Campbell's magazine has head coach Corey Homer and company finishing outside the top four, but we will see if Glinton and Morris can provide enough of a one-two punch to challenge for a playoff spot.
Schedule:
8/16 vs. Liberty Eylau (SCR) at Liberty Eylau - TBA
8/22 vs. Atlanta (SCR) at Atlanta - TBA
8/30 vs. Wylie East at Wylie - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. North Lamar at North Lamar - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 OPEN
9/20 vs. Paris at Mt. Pleasant - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs. Pine Tree at Mt. Pleasant - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs. Marshall at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs. Hallsville at Mt. Pleasant - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs. Lindale at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs. Jacksonville at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs. Nacogdoches at Mt. Pleasant - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game