Nacogdoches Dragons

Notes: Nacogdoches has a new head coach - Darren Allmen. Allmen has experience in Odessa at Permian, Austin at Westlake and Dallas at Southlake. Allmen is making his way to East Texas for a new challenge after Bobby Reyes retired following the Dragons making the playoffs. Jake Smith should have senior leadership and guide the offense. Birdwell is a name you could see on TV on Saturdays and the coaches are hoping this year he clears the way for a potentially good running back group.