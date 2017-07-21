Nacogdoches Dragons

Head Coach: Darren Allmen
District: 17-5A
School Colors: Black, Gold, White
Stadium Address: 4310 Appleby Sand Rd, Nacogdoches, TX 75965
2018 Record: Overall: 5-6 (District: 4-3)
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Jake Smith - 2,093 passing yds 17 TDs
- OL Riley Birdwell
- RB Da’Morian Thacker - 433 yds, 7 TDs
- RB Camorian Thacker - 401 yds, 3 TDs
- DB Brennan Jones
Notes: Nacogdoches has a new head coach - Darren Allmen. Allmen has experience in Odessa at Permian, Austin at Westlake and Dallas at Southlake. Allmen is making his way to East Texas for a new challenge after Bobby Reyes retired following the Dragons making the playoffs. Jake Smith should have senior leadership and guide the offense. Birdwell is a name you could see on TV on Saturdays and the coaches are hoping this year he clears the way for a potentially good running back group.
Schedule:
10/30 vs Kilgore @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Lufkin @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
9/14 vs Tyler Lee @ Rose Stadium - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 - BYE
9/27 vs Jacksonville @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming *
10/4 vs Lindale @ Lindale - 7:30 p.m. *
10/11 vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse - 7:30 p.m. *
10/18 vs Pine Tree @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m. *
10/ 25 vs Marshall @ Marshall- 7:30 p.m. *
11/1 vs Hallsville @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m. *
11/8 vs Mt. Pleasant @ Mt. Pleasant - 7:30 p.m. *
*denotes district game