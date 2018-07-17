Newton Eagles

Notes: Coming off of an emotional year that saw the passing of coach W.T Johnston just weeks after receiving a second championship ring, the Eagles will look to make it three-straight state titles as W.T’s son Drew takes over the program. The team lost a lot of play makers. Look for James Sylvester and Zack Gulley to be the heart of the team. Fowler should provide some power on the ground. The question is will it be enough to continue the winning tradition in Newton.