Newton Eagles

Head Coach: Drew
District: 10-3A Division II
School colors: Purple, white
Stadium address: 2812 US Highway 190 E, Newton, TX 75966
2018 Record: 15-0 DII State Champions/5-0 district
Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense
Players to watch:
- DE James Sylvester - 140 tackles, 11 sacks
- WR Dominique Seastrunk - 450 yds, 5 TDs, 3 INTS
- RB Valderian Fowler - 807 yds 10 TDs rushing
- FS Zach Gulley
Notes: Coming off of an emotional year that saw the passing of coach W.T Johnston just weeks after receiving a second championship ring, the Eagles will look to make it three-straight state titles as W.T’s son Drew takes over the program. The team lost a lot of play makers. Look for James Sylvester and Zack Gulley to be the heart of the team. Fowler should provide some power on the ground. The question is will it be enough to continue the winning tradition in Newton.
Schedule:
- 8/30 vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville, 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Silsbee @ Silsbee, 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs West Orange Stark @ Newton, 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 - BYE
- 9/27 vs Gilmer @ Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4 vs Legacy School of Sports @ Newton, 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11 vs Kountze @ Kountze, 7:30 p.m. *
- 10/18 vs Hemphill @ Newton, 7:30 p.m. * - Homecoming
- 10/25 vs New Waverly @ New Waverly, 7:30 p.m. *
- 11/1 vs Corrigan-Camden @ Newton, 7:30 p.m. *
- 11/8 vs Anderson-Shiro @ Anderson-Shiro, 7:30 p.m. *
*denotes district game