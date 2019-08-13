Head Coach: Ron Burman
District: 11-3A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683
2018 record: 3-7, 1-6 district
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- WR Aaron Nigreville (district Utility Player of the Year 2017)
- RB Jose Lopez (147 yards, 2 TDs rushing)
Notes: Last year the team fell to six ACL injuries. A good season for them would entail less injuries and keeping Nigreville and Lopez in the game for new coach Burman.
2019 Ore City - Rebels 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Redwater at Redwater - 9 a.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Rivercrest at Ore City - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs. Maud at Maud - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Joaquin at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
9/20* vs Elysian Fields at Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Paul Pewitt at Ore City - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Daingerfield at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
10/17* vs New Diana at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Queen City at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Waskom at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game