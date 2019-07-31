Overton Mustangs

July 29, 2014 at 10:56 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:12 PM

Head Coach: Justin Arnold

District: 10-2A DII

School Colors: Green, Black, White

Stadium Address: 501 E. Henderson St, Overton, TX 75684

Returning starters: 3 offense, 4 defense

2018 record: 2-7/1-4 district

Players to watch:

  • QB/DB Cole Marshall
  • RB/DL Kadin Dike
  • RB/LB Jackson Clark

Notes: Overton will start the season with a lot of young players but there’s raw talent on both offensive and defensive teams.

2019 Overton Mustangs Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Alto at Alto (scrimmage)

8/23 vs Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman (scrimmage)

8/29 vs Evadale at Jasper - 7 p.m.

9/6 vs Union Grove at Overton - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Carlisle at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Como Pickton at Overton - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Boles at Boles - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11 vs Detroit at Overton (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 vs Clarksville at Clarksville - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs Mount Enterprise at Overton - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 vs Maud at Maud - 7:30 p.m.

11/8 vs Simms Bowie at Overton (Senior night) - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game