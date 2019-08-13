Palestine Westwood Panthers

June 29, 2015 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:09 PM

Head Coach: Richard Bishop

District: 11-3A Division I

School Colors: Orange, Black, White

Stadium Address: 1820 Chism Dr, Palestine, TX

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 record: 8-3 dA DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district

Players to watch:

  • QB Dalton Brooks (1500 yards passing)
  • LB Kadonte Watkins (65 tackles)
  • WR/DB Aeneas Page (400 yards receiving)
  • OL Rylie Thiem
  • OL Jordan Brown

Notes: Offense looks strong with Brooks, Page, Thiem and Brown. Watkins returning to defense with experience.

Westwood-Panthers 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Cayuga at Cayuga 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Carlisle at Carlisle 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Buffalo at Buffalo - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Eustace at Westwood - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 vs West Rusk at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Elkhart at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Franklin at Franklin - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Trinity at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Diboll at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Crockett at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Coldspring at Coldspring - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game