Palestine Wildcats

July 28, 2014 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:58 PM

Head Coach: Lance Angel

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 1600 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 8 on defense

2018 record: 3-7,1-4 district

Players to watch:

  • LB Max Richardson
  • LB Quinton Cook (123 tackles)
  • OL Jarrett Henry
  • QB Christian Hutchinson
  • RB Jeremiah Davis (1,150 yards 11 TDs
  • DL Elvin Calhoun (78 tackles)
  • WR Marquis Thompson

Notes: Palestine’s defense will be on the shoulders of LB Quinton Cook he’s a tackling machine, and the Wildcats are hoping to shed a one win district 2018 season. Early on the schedule could be a true opportunity to realize what they’re made of. RB Jeremiah Davis has the talent to make the Wildcats offense explosive, with help from Marquis Thompson at WR.

Schedule

8/30 vs Connally at Palestine- 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Jacksonville at Palestine-7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Rusk at Rusk-7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Fairfield at Fairfield-7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Crandall at Palestine-7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Henderson at Palestine-7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Van at Van-7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Carthage at Palestine- 7:30 p.m.*

11/1* vs Kilgore at Palestine-7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill-7:30 p.pm.

*denotes district game