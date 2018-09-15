(KLTV/KTRE) - We are all looking for new ideas to get dinner on the table, especially when we're bored with the same thing we've always made.
That’s where this recipe will come in handy for you! I love using the juicy berries to make this sauce. Very unique! So if you’ve been stashing bags of blueberries in the freezer all summer, here’s your chance to pull some of them out and put them to use.
Pan-roasted chicken thighs with spicy blueberry sauce by Mama Steph
4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (I use these since they cook a lot faster than bone-in, skin-on thighs. If you're using those, you will need to cook longer) olive oil for pan poultry seasoning salt and pepper
For sauce: 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries 2 Tablespoons honey 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar 1/2 to 1 full teaspoon red pepper flake, for the kick! 2 Tablespoons water 1/4 teaspoon salt
Chopped parsley and grated Asiago or Parmesan, for topping, optional
Method:
First, make the sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients in a saucepan, and set over medium heat, stirring frequently. Bring to a boil, stir well, then turn down to a simmer, stirring frequently, and allow to cook down for 20 to 30 minutes. Sauce will thicken as it simmers.
For the chicken: Pour a couple of tablespoons of oil in a large skillet set over medium-high heat. Let pan get hot (not to smoking point; keep an eye on it!) and then add thighs to the pan. Sprinkle each with poultry seasoning, and salt and pepper. Allow to brown for about 3 minutes, then turn. Sprinkle the other side with seasonings, turn heat down to medium, and cook chicken until no longer pink in center. For my boneless/skinless thighs, this took about 8 minutes.
To serve: Place the chicken thighs on a platter. Drizzle several tablespoons of the sauce over them, then sprinkle with grated cheese and parsley. Place on the dinner table alongside your favorite sides (seasoned rice, crisp garlicky green beans, perhaps) and enjoy!