Pine Tree Pirates

Head Coach: Kerry Lane
District: 16-5A
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 900 Northwest Dr, Longview, TX 75608
2016 Record: 2-8, no playoffs
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch: QB Keshon Williams (818 passing yards, 623 rushing yards) RB Sylvandan Stewart WR J.J. Sparkman OL Mose Jeffery WR Datravion Pruitt
Notes: Kerry Lane is now in his second year at the helm for Pine Tree so expect to see some improvement. Quarterback Keshon Williams is the real deal and will no doubt be the Pirates leader on offense. Keep an eye on the defense, which needs to be more consistent.
Schedule:
8/23 vs Tyler Lee at Tyler Lee (Scrimmage) - TBD
8/30 vs. Bullard at Bullard - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Pittsburg at Pine Tree (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs. Kilgore at Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs. Hallsville at Pine Tree* - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs. Mount Pleasant at Mount Pleasant*- 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs. Jacksonville at Pine Tree*- 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs. Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches*- 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs. Whitehouse at Pine Tree* - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs. Lindale at Pine Tree*- 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs. Marshall at Marshall*- 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game