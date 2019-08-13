Pittsburg Pirates

July 13, 2015 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:46 PM

Head Coach: Brad Baca

District: 6-4A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Mascot: Pirates

Stadium Address: 300 N Texas St, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 1 on defense

2018 record: 10-4 regional finalist, 3-1 district

Players to watch:

  • WR Promous Morrison (343 yards, 4 TDs receiving)
  • OL Undra Bates
  • DB Cade Busch (42 tackles)
  • OL Trace Reynolds
  • DL Braydon Morris (67 tackles, 3 sacks)
  • DL Issam Toler (20 tackles, 3 sacks)
  • DL Chandler Fontenot (42 tackles, 4 sacks)

Notes: Morrison and Reynolds are back on offense, and the defense has a strong returning lineup with Busch, Morris, Toler, and Fontenot.

Pittsburg-Pirates 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Carthage at Pittsburg TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs North Lamar at North Lamar TBA (scrimmage)

8/29 vs Jefferson at Jefferson - 7:00 p.m.

9/6 vs Longview Pine Tree at Longview Pine Tree - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Tatum at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 vs Van at Van - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Kilgore at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs Rusk at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 *vs Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 OPEN

10/25 *vs Gilmer at Gilmer - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 *vs Texarkana Liberty Elau at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.

11/8 *vs Longview Spring Hill at Longview Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game