Head Coach: Brad Baca
District: 6-4A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Mascot: Pirates
Stadium Address: 300 N Texas St, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Returning starters: 4 on offense, 1 on defense
2018 record: 10-4 regional finalist, 3-1 district
Players to watch:
- WR Promous Morrison (343 yards, 4 TDs receiving)
- OL Undra Bates
- DB Cade Busch (42 tackles)
- OL Trace Reynolds
- DL Braydon Morris (67 tackles, 3 sacks)
- DL Issam Toler (20 tackles, 3 sacks)
- DL Chandler Fontenot (42 tackles, 4 sacks)
Notes: Morrison and Reynolds are back on offense, and the defense has a strong returning lineup with Busch, Morris, Toler, and Fontenot.
Pittsburg-Pirates 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Carthage at Pittsburg TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs North Lamar at North Lamar TBA (scrimmage)
8/29 vs Jefferson at Jefferson - 7:00 p.m.
9/6 vs Longview Pine Tree at Longview Pine Tree - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Tatum at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 vs Van at Van - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Kilgore at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Rusk at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 *vs Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 OPEN
10/25 *vs Gilmer at Gilmer - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 *vs Texarkana Liberty Elau at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 *vs Longview Spring Hill at Longview Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game