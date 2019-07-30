Quitman Bulldgos

June 30, 2015 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 5:09 PM

Head coach: Bryan Oakes

District: 10-3A, Division II

School colors: Blue, red, white

Stadium address: 1101 E. Goode St., Quitman, TX 75783

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

2018 record: 1-8/0-7 district

Players to watch:

  • QB Trey Berry (385 yards, 3 TDs, 1,173 yards, 9 TD rushing)
  • WR/DB Dylan Coe (65 tackles, 2 INTs)
  • WR/DB Riley Flanagan

Notes: The Bulldogs snapped their 43-game losing streak last season. This season, they’re hoping a slew of returning seniors will take them farther, DCTF magazine notes.

Quitman Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule

  • 8/16 vs Hawkins at Hawkins (scrimmage)
  • 8/23 vs Como-Pickton at Quitman (scrimmage)
  • 8/30 vs Cumby at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs Scurry-Rosser at Scurry-Rosser - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/20 BYE
  • 9/27* vs Arp at Quitman (homecoming)- 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/4* vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/11* vs Troup at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/18* vs Harmony at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/25* vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/1* vs Alba-Golden at Quitman (senior night) - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/8* vs Winona at Winona - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes district game