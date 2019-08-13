Spring Hill Panthers

July 29, 2014 at 4:59 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:56 PM

Head Coach: Jonny Louvier

District: 6-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Mascot: Panthers

Stadium Address: 3101 Spring Hill Rd, Longview, TX 75605

Returning players: 8 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 record: 2-8, 0-4 district

Players to watch:

  • QB Gage White (1523 yards, 11 TDs passing; 241 yards, 2 TDs rushing)
  • WR/ DB Zach Henry (340 yards, 2 TDs receiving)
  • OL/DL Malik Cooks (31 tackles)
  • WR/ DB Ty Jones
  • TE/LB Kaden Rogers (55 tackles)
  • LB Vaughn Bufkin (74 tackles, 5 sacks)
  • OL Aaron Collier
  • RB/LB Michael Marrs
  • WR/DB Eric Morrow

Notes: A new coach Louvier joins returning QB in White and Rogers and Cooks return for the defense.

Spring Hill-Panthers 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Center at Center TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Tatum at Spring Hill TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Bullard at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Rusk at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Malakoff at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/4 vs Silsbee at Silsbee - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Gilmer at Gilmer - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Liberty Eylau at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 OPEN

11/1* vs Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Pittsburg at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game