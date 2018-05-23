Sulphur Springs Wildcats

Notes: With a lot of talent to build around on offense, Sulphur Springs should have no problem carrying the momentum from 2016 into 2017. Humphries, Taylor, and Rodgers give the Wildcats a potent trio. Dugan and Reneau meanwhile should help head coach Greg Owens and company be formidable on defense. Sulphur Springs made the playoffs last year and Dave Campbell's magazine has them making the postseason once again this season.