Head Coach: Kerry Therwhanger
District: 11-2A Division I
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 836 Bear Dr., Timpson, TX 75975
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 Record: 4-7 bi-district finalist/ 3-3 district
Players to Watch:
- LB Jarret Page
- DB Tre’Davis
- OL Zach Malloy
- LB Braden Courtney
- WR Trey Keggler
- WR Kobe Grogan
- LB Cam Foster
Notes: There is an area for concern with the Bears replacing a RB with more than 4,000 yards and 58 rushing TDs.
Timpson Bears 2019 varsity football schedule
8/16 vs Groveton at Timpson - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/23 vs Lovelady at Lovelady - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Hemphill at Hemphill - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Alto at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Big Sandy at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs West Sabine at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Tenaha at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Harleton at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Garrison at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Joaquin at Joaquin - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Linden-Kildare at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 OPEN
11/8* vs Beckville at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district games