T.K. Gorman Crusaders

June 30, 2015 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 3:23 PM

Head Coach: Randy McFarlin

District: TAPPS District 2 Division II

School Colors: Green, White, Black

Stadium Address: 1405 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

2016 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist/4-2 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

  • QB Jake Smith (4,351 passing, 40 TDs)
  • RB/LB Tyler Hobbs (1,079 receiving)
  • DL Justin Duffie
  • RB/LB Jeremiah Milton

Notes: The Crusaders might stand a chance with Smith leading the way. Hobbs and Duffie also pose a threat on the field.

Schedule:

8/16 vs. Union Grove at John V. McCallum - 5 p.m.

8/23 vs. Overton (Scrimmage) at John V. McCallum - 5 p.m.

8/29 vs. Newman’s International Arlington - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs. Tenaha at Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs. Redwater at John V. McCallum - 7:00 p.m.

9/27* vs. Atlas Rattlers at Atlas - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs. Waco Reicher at John V. McCallum - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs. Fort Worth Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs. Tyler All-Saints at Tyler All-Saints - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs. Houston St. John 23 at Houston St. John 23 - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs. Fellowship Academy at John V. McCallum - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs. McKinney Christian Academy at John V. McCallum - 7:00 p.m.

*denotes district game