T.K. Gorman Crusaders

Head Coach: Randy McFarlin
District: TAPPS District 2 Division II
School Colors: Green, White, Black
Stadium Address: 1405 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
2016 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist/4-2 district
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Jake Smith (4,351 passing, 40 TDs)
- RB/LB Tyler Hobbs (1,079 receiving)
- DL Justin Duffie
- RB/LB Jeremiah Milton
Notes: The Crusaders might stand a chance with Smith leading the way. Hobbs and Duffie also pose a threat on the field.
Schedule:
8/16 vs. Union Grove at John V. McCallum - 5 p.m.
8/23 vs. Overton (Scrimmage) at John V. McCallum - 5 p.m.
8/29 vs. Newman’s International Arlington - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs. Tenaha at Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs. Redwater at John V. McCallum - 7:00 p.m.
9/27* vs. Atlas Rattlers at Atlas - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs. Waco Reicher at John V. McCallum - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs. Fort Worth Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs. Tyler All-Saints at Tyler All-Saints - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs. Houston St. John 23 at Houston St. John 23 - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs. Fellowship Academy at John V. McCallum - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs. McKinney Christian Academy at John V. McCallum - 7:00 p.m.
*denotes district game