Head Coach: John Eastman
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX 75789
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 record: 10-3 regional semifinalist/6-1 district
Players to watch
- WR/DB Desmon Deason (519 yards, 7 TDs receiving)
- OL Garrett Towery
- WR/DB Jaden Lewis (840 yards, 11 TDs receiving)
- LB Max Hale (151 tackles, 10 TFL)
Notes: With the Tigers in search of a quarterback, they may struggle at the onset of the season.
TROUP TIGERS 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
8/15 vs Sabine at Sabine (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Union Grove at Troup (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Tenaha at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Carlisle at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Elkhart at Troup (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs BYE
9/27* vs Grand Saline at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Quitman at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Frankston at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Alba Golden at Alba Golden - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Winona at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes District game