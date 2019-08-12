Tyler Lee Red Raiders

July 13, 2015 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 12:08 PM

Head Coach: Kurt Traylor

District: 11-6A Division II

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Stadium Address: 700 Fair Park Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

2019 Record: 2-8, 1-5 district

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

  • QB Mark Patton (1083 yards passing)
  • RB Jamarion Miller
  • WR Ryan Williams
  • DL/TE Jamal Ligon OL Dion Daniels

Notes: Lee is loaded with speed at the skilled positions, RB Jamarion Miller a hard runner with elusive will be key in the backfield to keep the chains moving. QB Mark Patton at 6′6 240 lbs has good quickness to avoid tacklers. His size should make him hard to bring down by one tackler. Defensively Lee needs to clamp down on opposing offenses, youth last season should be experience this season. Were in games last season before giving up point totals in the 60s, 40s and once 50 point range. Ball turnover hurt this Lee team that has athletes who were learning on the fly. 2019 will be a measure of how much they’ve grown.

Schedule:

8/30 vs. Marshall at Marshall- 7:30 p.m.

9/7 vs. John Tyler at John Tyler-7p.m.

9/13 vs. Nacogdoches at Lee- 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs. Poteet at Poteet- 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Rockwall Heath at Rockwall 7:30p.m.

10/4* vs. North Mesquite at Lee- 7:30 p.m.

10/11 OPEN

10/18* vs Mesquite at Mesquite-7:30p.m.

10/25* vs. Rockwall at Lee- 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs. Longview at Longview- 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs. Horn at Lee- 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game