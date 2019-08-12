Tyler Lee Red Raiders

Notes: Lee is loaded with speed at the skilled positions, RB Jamarion Miller a hard runner with elusive will be key in the backfield to keep the chains moving. QB Mark Patton at 6′6 240 lbs has good quickness to avoid tacklers. His size should make him hard to bring down by one tackler. Defensively Lee needs to clamp down on opposing offenses, youth last season should be experience this season. Were in games last season before giving up point totals in the 60s, 40s and once 50 point range. Ball turnover hurt this Lee team that has athletes who were learning on the fly. 2019 will be a measure of how much they’ve grown.