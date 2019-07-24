Union Hill Bulldogs

July 30, 2014 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 7:35 PM

Head Coach: Josh Bragdon

District: 12-1A DI

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 2197 FM 2088, Gilmer, TX 75644

2018 Record: 11-2 regional finalist/ 3-0 district

Returning Starters: 1 on offense, 1 on defense

Players to Watch:

  • C Batts - returning all-state player
  • RB Clay Joyner

Notes: Some expect 2019 to be a rebuilding year for the team, but they have some strong players, including C Batts.

Schedule:

9/1, 7:30 p.m. vs Christian Heritage, playing at Union Hill High School

9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs Full Armor Christian Academy, playing at Full Armor Christian Academy

9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs Lucas Christian Academy, playing at Lucas Christian Academy

9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs Nazarene Christian Academy, playing at Union Hill High School

9/22, 7:30 p.m. vs Strawn, location TBA

9/28, 6:30 p.m. vs Strawn, JV game

10/6, 7:30 p.m. vs Calvary Academy, playing at Calvary Academy

10/13, 7:30 p.m. vs Levertt's Chapel, playing at Union Hill High School

10/21, time TBA, vs High Island, playing at Union Hill High School

10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs Apple Springs, playing at Union Hill High School

11/10, 7:30 p.m. vs Chester, playing at Chester High School