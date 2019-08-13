Head Coach: Jared Moffatt
District: 10-4A DI
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 985 N Maple, Van, TX 75790
2018 record: 10-3 regional semifinalists, 4-1 district
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to watch:
- DE Jayden Jacobs (132 tackles, 17 sacks, 27 TFL)
- QB Jayton Moffatt (1491 yards, 13 TDs passing)
- DB Marcos Orozco
- DB J.J. Kellum
- DL Beau Thompson
- RB Elijah Rankine (1342 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving, 17 total TDs)
Notes: Ranked number 12 out of top 25 teams for District 10-4A DI by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Van - Vandals 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Wills Point at Wills Point TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Terrell at Van - TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Alvarado at Alvarado - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Gilmer at Van - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Lindale at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Pittsburg at Van - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/27 vs Brownsboro at Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11 vs *Carthage at Van - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs *Palestine at Van - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs *Kilgore at Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs *Chapel Hill at Van - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs *Henderson at Henderson - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game