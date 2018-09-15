Waskom Wildcats

June 8, 2016 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:44 PM

Head Coach: Whitney Keeling

District: 11-3A DI

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 980 School Ave., Waskom, TX 75692

2018 district record: 10-2 area finalist/7-0 district

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 2 on defense

Players to watch:

  • QB Josh Reeves
  • WR Paxton Keeling
  • WR Robert Raven
  • OL Tookie Jimmerson

Notes: Reeves returns as quarterback but the Wildcats numbers of veteran players was reduced significantly following graduation.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Jefferson at Jefferson

8/22 vs Joaquin at Joaquin

8/30 vs Red water at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

9/12 vs Hughes Springs at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.

9/20* vs Paul Pewitt at Paul Pewitt - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs New Diana at Waskom (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs DeKalb at DeKalb - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Elysian Fields at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Queen City at Waskom (senior night) - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Ore City at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game