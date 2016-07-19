Head Coach: Nick Harrison
District: 8-3A DI
School Colors: Columbia Blue, White
Stadium Address: Burnett St, New London, TX 75682
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense
2018 record: 8-3 bi-district finalist/4-2 district
Players to watch:
- WR/DB Talon Winings (6-0, 180)
- OL/DL Colton Mills (6-0, 230)
- QB/DB Jaylon Shelton (6-3, 190)
- OL/DL Parker Mizell (6-0, 240)
- WR/LB Myles Foster (6-0, 185)
- OL Braden Odell (6-0, 225)
Notes: According to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, the Raiders had a challenge in replacing the program’s “top winner” as coach. They have however seemed to have met the challenge with the hiring of Harrison. He’s got a good lineup of starters, including two-way standout Winings.
West Rusk Raiders 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs unknown - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs unknown - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Waskom at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Harmon at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Westwood at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Mineola at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Gladewater at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Sabine at White Oak - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/25* vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Winnsboro at White Oak - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
11/8 OPEN
* District Games