West Rusk Raiders

Head Coach: Nick Harrison

District: 8-3A DI

School Colors: Columbia Blue, White

Stadium Address: Burnett St, New London, TX 75682

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense

2018 record: 8-3 bi-district finalist/4-2 district

Players to watch:

  • WR/DB Talon Winings (6-0, 180)
  • OL/DL Colton Mills (6-0, 230)
  • QB/DB Jaylon Shelton (6-3, 190)
  • OL/DL Parker Mizell (6-0, 240)
  • WR/LB Myles Foster (6-0, 185)
  • OL Braden Odell (6-0, 225)

Notes: According to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, the Raiders had a challenge in replacing the program’s “top winner” as coach. They have however seemed to have met the challenge with the hiring of Harrison. He’s got a good lineup of starters, including two-way standout Winings.

West Rusk Raiders 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs unknown - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs unknown - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Waskom at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Harmon at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Westwood at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Mineola at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Gladewater at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Sabine at White Oak - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/25* vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Winnsboro at White Oak - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

11/8 OPEN

* District Games