West Sabine Tigers

Head Coach: Jarred Wallace
District: 12-2A Division I
School Colors: Black, Orange, White
Stadium Address: 1 Tiger Dr, Pineland, TX 75968
2018 record: 5-6 bi-district finalist 3-2 district
Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB/Dl Julius Mason (1,146 rushing yards, 8 TDs)
- RB/LB Colton Anderson (130 tackles, 8 TFL)
- OL/DL Purdell Sigler
- DB/WR Drew Fuller
- QB/DB Quentin Smith
- RB/DB Dylan Anderson
- OL/DL Zach Rotherford
- LB Cade Ross
- RB/DB Garrett Cartwright
Notes: Anderson, a running back, will be the go-to guy for the West Sabine offense. Anderson had a stellar year at the linebacker position in 2018, and he earned Newcomer of the Year honors.
Schedule:
8/17 vs Warren/Kountze at Kountze - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/24 vs Colmesneil at West Sabine - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Frankston at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Beckville at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 OPEN
9/20 vs Timpson at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Beaumont Legacy at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Hemphill at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Groveton at Groveton - 7 p.m.
10/18* vs Shelbyville at West Sabine - 7 p.m.
10/25* vs San Augustine at San Augustine - 7p.m.
11/1* Hull Daisetta at West Sabine - 7 p/m.
11/8* vs Deweyville at Deweyville - 7 p.m.
*denotes district game