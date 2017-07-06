West Sabine Tigers

July 20, 2014 at 1:22 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:42 AM

Head Coach: Jarred Wallace

District: 12-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Orange, White

Stadium Address: 1 Tiger Dr, Pineland, TX 75968

2018 record: 5-6 bi-district finalist 3-2 district

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

  • RB/Dl Julius Mason (1,146 rushing yards, 8 TDs)
  • RB/LB Colton Anderson (130 tackles, 8 TFL)
  • OL/DL Purdell Sigler
  • DB/WR Drew Fuller
  • QB/DB Quentin Smith
  • RB/DB Dylan Anderson
  • OL/DL Zach Rotherford
  • LB Cade Ross
  • RB/DB Garrett Cartwright

Notes: Anderson, a running back, will be the go-to guy for the West Sabine offense. Anderson had a stellar year at the linebacker position in 2018, and he earned Newcomer of the Year honors.

Schedule:

8/17 vs Warren/Kountze at Kountze - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/24 vs Colmesneil at West Sabine - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Frankston at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Beckville at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 OPEN

9/20 vs Timpson at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Beaumont Legacy at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Hemphill at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Groveton at Groveton - 7 p.m.

10/18* vs Shelbyville at West Sabine - 7 p.m.

10/25* vs San Augustine at San Augustine - 7p.m.

11/1* Hull Daisetta at West Sabine - 7 p/m.

11/8* vs Deweyville at Deweyville - 7 p.m.

*denotes district game