White Oak Roughnecks

July 29, 2014 at 4:08 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:47 PM

Head Coach: Kris Iske

District: 8-3A DI

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 200 S White Oak Rd, White Oak, TX 75693

Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense

2018 schedule: 4-6/2-4 district

Players to watch:

  • RB/LB Bo Reddic (5-9, 205, 4.8)
  • DB/WR Colton Cobb (5-8, 160, 4.7)
  • LB/WR Tanner McKinney (5-8, 145, 4.7)
  • ATH Blake Barlow (6-0, 200, 4.8)
  • WR/DB Micah Gibson

Notes: Reddic’s return on offense should help stabilize the Roughnecks’ offense while Gibson will returning as a key defender. An injury during Week 3 took him out of the season in 2018.

White Oak Roughnecks 2018 varsity schedule

8/16 vs Canton at Canton - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Paul Pewitt at White Oak - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Elysian Fields at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs New Diana at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Spring Hill at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Emory Rains at Emory Rains - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Tatum at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs West Rusk at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Mineola at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Gladewater at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

11/1 OPEN

11/8* vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.