Head Coach: Kris Iske
District: 8-3A DI
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 200 S White Oak Rd, White Oak, TX 75693
Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense
2018 schedule: 4-6/2-4 district
Players to watch:
- RB/LB Bo Reddic (5-9, 205, 4.8)
- DB/WR Colton Cobb (5-8, 160, 4.7)
- LB/WR Tanner McKinney (5-8, 145, 4.7)
- ATH Blake Barlow (6-0, 200, 4.8)
- WR/DB Micah Gibson
Notes: Reddic’s return on offense should help stabilize the Roughnecks’ offense while Gibson will returning as a key defender. An injury during Week 3 took him out of the season in 2018.
White Oak Roughnecks 2018 varsity schedule
8/16 vs Canton at Canton - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Paul Pewitt at White Oak - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Elysian Fields at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs New Diana at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Spring Hill at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Emory Rains at Emory Rains - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Tatum at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs West Rusk at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Mineola at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Gladewater at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
11/1 OPEN
11/8* vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.