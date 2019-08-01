Wills Point Tigers

July 13, 2015 at 9:10 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 3:21 PM

Head Coach: Greg Cranfill

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 1800 W South Commerce St, Wills Point, TX 75169

Returning starters: 7 on offense and 6 on defense

2018 record: 5-5 4A bi-district finalist, 2-2 district

Players to watch:

  • WR JaQuez Thompson
  • LB Aaron Hardman
  • RB/DB Justin Perez

Notes: The Tigers should have no problem rebounding from last season with a strong group of returning players.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Van - TBA

8/22 vs. Quinlan Ford, TBA

8/30 vs. Mineola - 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/6 vs Carrollton Ranchview - 7:30 p.m. - Away

9/13 vs. Mabank - 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/20 vs. Grace Community - 7:30 p.m. - Away

9/27 vs Krum (HC) - 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/4 vs. Hillsboro - 7:30 p.m. - Away

10/11 vs. Bullard - 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/18 vs Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m. - Away

10/25 vs. Canton - 7:30 p.m. - Home

11/1 BYE

11/8 vs Rusk - 7:30 p.m. - Away

*denotes district game