Head Coach: Josh Finney
District: 8-3A DI
School Colors: Red, Black, White
Mascot: Red Raider
Stadium Address: 409 Newsome St, Winnsboro, TX 75494
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 record: 2-8/ 0-6 district
Players to watch:
- OL/DL John McCurdy (6-3, 275, 5.2)
- OL/DL Kilder Ortega (5-10, 210, 4.8)
- RB/LB Landry Deaton (5-11, 190, 4.8)
- RB/LB Logan Minick (5-10, 165, 4.7)
- RB/DL Kyd Cole (5-9, 160, 4.9)
Notes: With a team of veterans, the Red Raiders are expected to be in the conversation this season.
Winnsboro Red Raiders 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Como-Pickton at Como-Pickton - TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Hooks at Winnsboro - TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Winona at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Queen City at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Paris Chisum at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 vs Mount Vernon at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs White Oak at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Tatum at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 OPEN
11/1* vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Mineola at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m. (Sweetheart/Parent Night)
*Denotes District games