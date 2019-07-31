Head Coach: Keylon Kincade
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 611 Wildcat Dr, Winona, TX 75792
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 7-5 area finalist/4-3 district.
Players to watch:
- RB Quinn Johnson (1,100 yards rushing; 350 yards receiving, 15 TDs)
- WR/DB Nick Garrett
- LB Peyton Snow
- WR/DB Ashton Smith
Notes: The Wildcats have a solid defensive line this year and are likely to hit a stride early in the season, Texas Football Magazine notes.
Winona Wildcats 2019 Football Schedule
8/10 Midnight Madness at Winona (scrimmage) - 12 a.m.
8/16 vs West Rusk at Winona (scrimmage) - 6 p.m.
8/22 vs Rains at Rains (scrimmage) - 6 p.m.
8/30 vs Winnsboro at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Eustace at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Elysian Fields at Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 BYE
9/27* vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Alba at Winona (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Grand Saline at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Troup at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Quitman at Winona (Senior Night) - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game