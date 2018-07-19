Woodville Eagles

Head Coach: Marham Walker
District: 13-3A Division I
School Colors: Black, gold, and white
Stadium Address: 800 Eagle Drive, Woodville, TX 75979
2017 Record: 9-2, 6-0 in district, Division I area finalist
Returning Starters: eight on offense, six on defense
Players to Watch:
- RB/FS Zach Martin (1,411 rushing, 18 TDs, 93 tackles, and 2 INTs)
- LB Marcos Broom (11 tackles)
- RB D'Michael Brooks (1,007 rushing)
- LB Kobe Adams (93 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 INT)
- OL Drew Poncho
- OL Seth Fabela
- LB/DE Jaylon Hyder
- OLCade Gray
- RB/DB Jacorey Hyder
- DE Michael Lockett
- QB Reese Shaw
- OL Wade Walsh
- OL Treyshawn Thomas
- DL/FB Brandon Clifton
- RB/DB Jayden Argumon
- K Tyler Greer
- RB JaQualin George
Notes: Martin and Brooks give the Eagles a powerful one-two punch at the running back position. They'll be playing behind a big and experienced offensive line. At the linebacker position, Broom and Adams are both experienced playmakers.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Crockett at Crockett - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Corrigan-Camden at Corrigan-Camden - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs LC-M at LC-M 7:30 - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Madisonville at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Hardin-Jefferson at Hardin-Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 OPEN
10/4 vs Warren at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs Buna at Buna -7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs Anahuac at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs Orangefield at Orangefield - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs Kirbyville at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs Hardin at Hardin - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game