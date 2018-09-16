Big Red Box

Rev Up Your Engine Charity Car Show
To learn more about the car show benefiting Angelman Syndrome, click here.
Memorial Day events
Events are scheduled across the area for Memorial Day. See what’s happening here.
Matthew McConaughey delivers Longview graduation speech
Watch the video here: Longview High School graduates addressed by alum Matthew McConaughey
Doris Day Equine Center
Hollywood icon Doris Day’s legacy lives on in Murchison at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, where a horse rescue and adoption center was opened in her name in 2011. The Doris Day Equine Center’s opening was made possible thanks in part to a $250,000 grant from the Doris Day Animal Foundation.
For more information on tours or to make a donation visit The Fund for Animals website.
National Chocolate Chip Day
It’s National Chocolate Chip Day! Here are a few recipes to celebrate. And you can get even more on the KLTV/KTRE East Texas Kitchen app. Download it for FREE today for iPhone or Android.
Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women luncheon features local expert panelists, inspiring survivor stories, a silent auction and more.
Individual tickets for the Tyler Go Red for Women Luncheon are $40 and tables of eight are $1,000 payable in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact Suzette Farr at Suzette.Farr@heart.org or visit TylerGoRed.heart.org.
Peace Officers Memorial Day
Events planned across East Texas for Peace Officers Memorial Day: CLICK HERE
Weekend event cancellations
If you’re wondering if your event was cancelled, we have started a list of notifications we are receiving here.
Swepco power outages
Looking for more information on SWEPCO restoration times? Click here.
East Texas Giving Day
For information on how to donate to organizations involved with East Texas Giving Day, click here.
Sprint Store Surveillance Video - Have you seen this man?
Surveillance video from the April 4 burglary to the Sprint store on Troup Highway, in Tyler.
Nacogdoches Main Street is seeking artwork proposals from artist and artist groups for an exterior wall mural painted on is the back side of Gifts & Greeks at 219 South Street, adjacent to the city parking lot. The city will budget $3,000 to the artist for the design, according to the proposal guidelines.
If you’re interested in offering a proposal, you can find all of the details for what is required by visiting Main Street Nacogdoches website. Project proposals must be completed by May 13.
Night Walk for Hope
For information on the Night Walk for Hope, click here.
Tyler Mini Maker Faire
For information on the Tyler Mini Maker Faire, taking place on Saturday, April 27, click here.
There are two resources for volunteers or storm victims in Alto which define what is considered storm debris and how to properly dispose of it. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has tips for managing debris from declared disasters. You can also visit Crisis Cleanup, a resource many city residents are being directed to for guidance and assistance.
Historical Marion County Courthouse to undergo multi-million dollar restoration. Click here to watch Jamey Boyum’s webxtra featuring the grand tour.
Giant garage sale to raise money for sight-restoring surgeries for the blind in Togo, Africa through Tyler-based ministry Sight.org. For each $150 sold or donated, one person receives their sight back! Sat April 27th, 8 am - 3 pm Tyler Christian Fellowship, 3421 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler Donated items for the sale may be dropped in advance at Cumberland Storage, Mon - Thurs, April 22 - 25 from 2 to 6 pm each day Visit Sight.org/StuffSale for more information Contact: Todd Hinkie todd@sight.org (903) 508-5151.
For more information on voting in the May 4 municipal elections, click here to visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Alto tornado victims take to social media for help finding lost items
For a link to the Alto tornado lost and found Facebook page, click here.
Information on water issues for City of Palestine residents
The City of Palestine is notifying residents that there is no water available for home use or drinking after the city’s Water Treatment Plant was damaged in a Wednesday night storm. To learn more about where to get water or porta-potty locations, click here.
Mueller report
To read the full Mueller report, click here.
We are a week away from the 11th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown and we have you covered! Click here for all the details.
President of Friends of Caddo Mounds in grass house when tornado hit; read more at this link.
The East Texas Cultural Alliance is raising funds to support Victor and Rachel Galan of Caddo Mounds. A GoFundMe account is set up. Click here to help.
Storm damage in Alto, Texas
A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of two Angelina County children killed in this weekend’s storms. Click here to learn more about helping with funeral expenses for Dilynn and Jace Creel.
American Red Cross also provides information on ways to prepare and stay safe during severe weather events. You can find that information by visiting the American Red Cross website. If severe weather should impact you this weekend, you can reach the American Red Cross by calling (855) 891-7325.
To learn more about the candidates for Tyler City Council District 3, check out the links below.
Pamela J. Phoenix
Shirley McKellar
Dalila Reynoso
April 9, 2019
To learn more about the consequences of underage drinking and the Don’t Provide East Texas campaign, click here.
To learn more about keeping your teen safe behind the wheel, you can visit TeenSafe’s website for more information.
SFA Early Childhood Lab teamed up with GETCAP Head Start in Nacogdoches to kickoff the National Week of the Young Child. It’s a week sponsored by the National Association of the Educafion of Young Children. It helps focus the public attention to the learning needs of young children. For more information, you can click here or here.
To learn more about the East Texas Crisis Center and the services they provide, head to their website.
To learn more about the Marvin Mendors and the Great Day of Service with Marvin United Methodist Church, click here.
The following links are among the online resources helping raise awareness for veterans, as well as resources to help guide those who are looking to volunteer their time to help veterans:
Veterans Coalition of Tarrant County - Its goal is to provide educational, financial, therapeutic, and healthy living opportunities to military members and their families both past and present
Task Force Home Front - Its goal is to create an awareness of the needs of our veterans, find and mentor veterans who are not being properly assisted, and coordinate access to all available veterans resources
Cardboard Heroes - An after-action recovery program which also provides homes for homeless veterans
Feeding Kids Right
To learn about or donate to the Feeding Kids Right nonprofit, click here. To learn about the Soul Kitchen food, click here.
Get a smoke alarm from the Red Cross
If you need help or can’t afford one, the Red Cross will install a free smoke alarm in your home. They are having two events coming up April 12 in Liberty City, and April 13 in Gladewater to put in as many smoke alarms as are needed, but also do it year around. Call 903-753-2091 or click here to sign up.
If you’d like to join the Be The Match registry to help Jordan Montgomery, click here or text “Swab4Jordan” to 61474.
If you’d like to donate blood to help TJC in its 50 Gallon Challenge, click here for a list of locations and times throughout the week where donation centers will be set up.
The Coalition in Lufkin hosted a Color Out Tobacco Obstacle Course. Participants made their way through a course filled with different challenges while being pelted with color powder. The event encouraged kids to say no to tobacco.
To learn more about the Smith County Animal Shelter and how to adopt, rescue, foster, or volunteer, click here.
The Coalition in Lufkin hosted a Color Out Tobacco Obstacle Course. Participants made their way through a course filled with different challenges while being pelted with color powder. The event encouraged kids to say no to tobacco.
To learn more about the Azalea Trail, head to the Visit Tyler website.
GasBuddy.com
There’s a tool you can use to find the cheapest gas prices no matter where you go. Just visit GasBuddy.com to look up the best gas prices in East Texas and nationwide.
Send support to Zekyia
Longview lady Lobo softball player Zekyia Robinson has been asked to play with America’s Team in Australia this summer. But she plans on bringing back recipes for culinary delights as well.
She needs to raise funds for the trip. If you’d like to help out click here.
East Texas student with “angelic voice” chosen to perform in New York, London. Click here to learn more.
Clowns, cowboys, mutton busting take center stage during Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo
If you would like to know more about the Hazard Mitigation Plan you may visit www.angelinacounty.net for more information.
If you would like to know more about the George Patton challenge coin that was found in North Tyler or believe you know who it belongs to, contact Alex Leroux at aleroux@kltv.com.
Life Expectancy by ZIP Code in Texas: CLICK HERE TO VIEW
If you’d like to give feedback on the City of Tyler’s Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan, you can do so by visiting the Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
Volunteers from the First Baptist Church in Lufkin spent their Spring Break volunteering with Buckner International to build a home for a family in the Rio Grande Valley. The church paid for the building materials and provided the labor to build the homes. They work with Buckner International every two years to do this. For more information, visit the church’s missions page or the Buckner website.
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History in Lufkin is hosting several daily activities for kids of all ages during their break from school. Spring Break activities began on Saturday, March 9th and will continue March 11th through 15th. The schedule of activities can be found on the Naranjo Museum Facebook page.
To qualify for the Smith County voucher program for transportation for the elderly and individuals with disabilities, applicants can visit Smith County’s transportation website or the Tyler Cab website. Applicants can sign up as either a senior citizen or a handicapped individual.
Have you ever wondered what really happens behind the scenes at a police station? Well, the Kilgore PD is giving Kilgore residents a chance with their Citizen’s Police Academy. In fact the eight week course has even lead to a career for some. For more information or to sign up click here.
March is recognized as national problem gambling awareness month. For more information on gambling addition click here.
Mission Possible XXIV: Balance in a tech world: Click here for more information.
Hector Duran’s family has created a Facebook fundraiser page to help with Hector’s funeral expenses: click here to donate.
For more information on the RID App for reporting illegal dumping click here.
Camp V Tyler: “For those who have served our country, let us serve you...” Click here for more information.
For more information on the Tyler First Comprehensive Plan, or to see the dates and topics for the first three open house meetings, click here to see the full story.
To learn more about the college prep program through The Lighthouse for the blind, click here. February 22, 2019
The City of Longview is hosting their second annual Big Techs event. Anyone can sign up to tour some of the biggest industries in Longview. It’s being held Saturday February 23 and gets you a pass to get behind the doors of many places you would never normally see. To sign up for a free tour, click here.
An account has been set up at Wood County National Bank for Justin and Jessica Mitchell, who were in a wreck on the way to the hospital to deliver their baby. Both parents were seriously injured and they lost their baby. The bank’s phone number is 903-569-1082.
PayPal donations for Paisley Pierce can be sent to: summerapruitt@gmail.com.
Walter Hammond’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help recover some of the losses from the fire that destroyed his mobile home Tuesday. If you’d like to help, you can find the donation page here. His granddaughter is also collecting clothes and household donations. For specific sizes, or to ask what items are still needed, you can contact Hannah Stewart via Facebook messenger.
If you’d like more information about the Northeast Texas Area Kilgore College Fire Academy Fire Protection School, you can contact KCFA by phone (903) 983-3762, or you can contact MIke Fennell by email at mfennell@kilgore.edu. You can also visit the Kilgore College Fire Academy Facebook pagefor more information.
Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden is in full bloom. The massive garden is about six miles south of Gladewater off highway 271. For more information click here.
And if you miss the blooms in person, click here for a slideshow of the famous daffodils.
The Air Race Classic starts in Jackson Tennessee, goes south to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and then north eventually ending in Welland, Ontario Canada June 18-21. If you’d like to help the team with their expenses click here.
For more about the race itself, click here.
If you’re interested in learning more about becoming certified as a bus driver, you can visit the Texas DPS website for more information on bus driver training.
To learn about $martPath, the financial literacy learning program for children, head to: https://smartpath.online/.
To see the video from today’s forklift rodeo in Longview, click here.
To learn about Sam’s Law, epilepsy and other causes of seizures, head to https://www.samslaw.org/.
Various East Texas school districts have made the decision to cancel classes due to illness-related absences. For the list of districts canceling classes, click here.
A family in Oklahoma is asking people to send birthday cards to a WWII vet. If you’d like to send him a card, his address is: Recil Troxil, 2684 North Highway 81, Marlow, Oklahoma, 73055. If you missed this story, click here to watch.
The Texas Bourbon Shootout takes place in Longview Friday Night at the Infinity Room at the Holiday Inn on Tuttle. Eleven Whiskeys will be judged to see what Texas Distilled Whiskey is considered the best. Tickets are available here.
AMBUCS trikes information: Click here.
As of 2018, the City of Tyler has moved to the same de-icing agent used by other governing agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation. Magnesium chloride, a non-corrosive ice melt, will be mixed with a gravel aggregate that is used in the seal coat process. The magnesium chloride acts as an ice melt, while the gravel aggregate provides traction for tires on a slippery surface.
The following is a list of predetermined intersections and overpasses that will be treated:
Gentry Street overpass, Highway 14 at Carlyle Avenue (Black Fork Creek), North Broadway Avenue at Black Fork Creek, Highway 69 at Black Fork Creek, Fleishel Avenue at Front Street, Saunders Avenue at Front Street, Beckham Avenue overpass, Fifth Street at Beckham Avenue, Donnybrook Avenue at Brookwood Drive, Rieck Road at Donnybrook Avenue, West Grande – Both bridges west of Broadway Avenue, Hospital District o Houston Street intersections at Beckham Avenue (both sides), CHRISTUS Mother Frances emergency room entrance ramp, Dawson Street (incline at CHRISTUS Mother Frances), UT Health North East emergency ramp off Beckham Avenue
For more information on TSA Pre-Check and a link to the online application, head to: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.
Dropoff boxes for homemade Valentine’s Day cards will be available at several locations through Feb. 9, including the KVNE/KGLY studio. If you’d like to find a drop-off location near you, head over to the KVNE/KGLY website for more information.
Learn how to donate to the family of 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla, the Athens Middle School student killed in a tragic bus-train collision, click here.
Learn how to donate to the family of 9-year-old Joselyne Torres, the Central Athens Elementary student injured in a tragic bus-train collision, click here.
For more information on Trap Kitchen’s two cookbooks and a list of their pop-up locations, click here.
For more information about buying passes, scheduled events, film line ups, and other information about the Nacogdoches Film Festival, visit this website.
If you’d like more information about the Northeast Texas Area Kilgore College Fire Academy Fire Protection School, you can contact KCFA by phone (903) 983-3762, or you can contact MIke Fennell by email at mfennell@kilgore.edu. You can also visit the Kilgore College Fire Academy Facebook pagefor more information.
Currently, Hospice in the Pines has a total of 26 volunteers. For more information on how to volunteer, click this link.
Nacogdoches computer programmer expresses creativity with blacksmithing. For more information, click here.
Kilgore College private piano courses are offered through the Community Education and Lifelong Learning department at Kilgore College, and will be held in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center. For more information, please contact Jonathan Kaan.
The inaugural Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival is coming to Darden Harvest Park next to The Cannery in Lindale on Saturday, March 23. Tickets are available now at the official Koe Wetzel Festival site.
Learn how to donate to the East Texas 100 Club: https://www.easttexas100club.org/
Matthew Ray’s missing Gibson guitar:
The City of Tyler’s Keep Tyler Beautiful Board is giving artists an opportunity to feature some of their artwork on an art wall which will be installed as part of new renovations at Hillside Park. You can download an application by visiting Keep Tyler Beautiful’s website. Artists can submit drafts via email to KTyB@tylertexas.com by the Jan. 31 deadline.
For more information about the fundraising campaign for an ADA-compliant swing set for Reagan Park, head to: http://www.kltv.com/2019/01/04/palestine-business-owners-raising-funds-add-ada-compliant-swing-set-park/
For information on the Tyler Public Library and the programs they offer, head to: http://library.cityoftyler.org/.
Thanks to several organizations around East Texas, there is no excuse for drinking and driving New Year’s Eve night. If you or someone you can know can benefit from one of these free “get home safe” services, copy this link and share away!
A disabled Tyler man’s tiny home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. If you’d like to help him get back on his feet, you can visit the GoFundMe page he has set up for donations.
To learn about the new concussion protocol guidelines, head to: https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/Pages/AAP-Offers-Updated-Guidance-on-Sport-Related-Concussions.aspx.
To inquire about adopting Libby and Gizmo, contact: tylercatanddog@gmail.com.
It’s Christmas Eve and Santa Claus is on his way! For the 63rd time the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is keeping tabs on the jolly old elf as he makes his way around the world.
There are lots of ways to keep up with Kris Kringle throughout the day (just click on the links below):
· NORAD Tracks Santa website
· Email: noradtrackssanta@outlook.com
· Toll-free hotline (starting at 6 a.m. ET on Dec. 24)
1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723)
You can find current gas prices along your route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. If you’d like more information, please visit AAA’s website.
-OR-
You can visit the popular GasBuddy.com and look up best gas prices here: https://www.gasbuddy.com
For more information about DNA kits and where your info goes, clicke here: http://www.kltv.com/2018/12/19/where-is-your-dna-going-pros-cons-purchasing-dna-kits/
GasBuddy.com - Look up best gas prices here: https://www.gasbuddy.com/ Get more information on the Winona Yard Sale: http://www.winonaisd.org/
To donate to the Salvation Army: http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/tyler/
East Teen collecting toys for kids in the hospital; here are the dropoff locations. GasBuddy.com - Find The Nearest Gas Stations & Cheapest Prices | Save On Gas
We might be reluctant to admit it, but Hallmark Christmas movies make all of us feel at least a little warm and cozy inside. These 10 Texas towns bring those magical scenes to life, according to the travel site Only In Your State.
Here is the link for the list of gift ideas for Meals on Wheels Ministry of East Texas Santas for Seniors program. Gift categories include cozy apparel, small home appliances, items for the home, and cheerful gifts.
A trip to the salon for a day of pampering is meant to do the body good, but when cosmetologist aren't following regulations, they could be putting your body at risk.
Since 2016, inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation ordered violations for 11 cosmetology salons in Smith County 8 in Gregg County and two in Angelina County.
For more on how to file a complaint or to see if a salon in your area has recent violations just head to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations website.
A trip to the salon for a day of pampering is meant to do the body good, but when cosmetologist aren't following regulations, they could be putting your body at risk.
Since 2016, inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation ordered violations for 11 cosmetology salons in Smith County, 8 in Gregg County, and two in Angelina County.
For more on how to file a complaint or to see if a salon in your area has recent violations just head to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations website.
8-year-old boy with terminal brain tumor only wants you to send him cards for Christmas. Click here to read more. If you would like to send a card to Drake, his address is: 2412 Hwy 388, Vinton, LA, 70668.
If you would like to donate to help, you can donate by check to SAFFE Day in Kilgore, in care of the Friendship Playground at Harris Street Park. If you’d like more information about the project, please visit the Friendship playground’s website.
If you would like to help Wreaths Across America’s Lufkin chapter meet their goal of 650 wreaths to cover the graves of our fallen heroes, you can sponsor a wreath by visiting the Wreaths Across America website, or by visiting the Lufkin chapter’s Facebook page for more information.
Click here for Christmas light displays and parades across East Texas
It’s Giving Tuesday! Here’s a list of ways you can find a charity to donate to: How to Donate on #GivingTuesday
If you can’t make Thanksgiving dinner this year, here’s a list of restaurants who will be open; remember to call ahead to check hours, as they may be different than the usual schedule: RESTAURANTS OPEN THANKSGIVING DAY
You can find current gas prices along your route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. If you’d like more information, please visit AAA’s website.
Reel East Texas Film Festival ticket information click here.
East Texan raises money to help sister impacted by California wildfires. Click here for more information on donating to the family’s relief fund.
Texas State Parks will waive entrance fees on Sunday, November 11. Click here for a map of park locations.
To purchase tickets for the Nacogdoches H.S. band barbecue fundraiser, call the band hall at 936-564-2466, ext 2293.
Section 8 Housing Voucher program: The Deep East Texas Regional Housing Authority (DETRHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program and begin accepting pre-applications on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. CT through Friday, November 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. CT. For information on how and where to apply, please visit the DETCOG website.
Prescription drug drop-off events this weekend: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Click here for a list of locations near you.
Smith County Early Voting: Times and Locations
East Texas Yamboree: Schedule of events
Fields of Faith: ETX schools to participate in nationwide FCA program Wednesday night
Social media election ads: Click here for more on ProPublica’s mission to hold advertisers accountable, and how to install the Facebook plug-in.
Voter Registration Info: Texas Secretary of State reminds voters to use caution when registering
The Tyler Fire Department is hosting a ‘Turn Tyler Pink’ event on Tuesday, Oct. 9 on the downtown Tyler square from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. If you’d like to buy a Turn Tyler Pink shirt, they’re $20 each, and you can find them at one of four locations: the Holiday Inn on S. Broadway, Cavender’s, Gallery Main Street, or Carter Blood Care.
National alert test: The FCC is asking for feedback about Wednesday’s test of the National Alert System. Click here to give your feedback.
Blessings Box: 2 brothers changing Crockett one food item at a time
How and where to register to vote in Texas: The last day to register to vote in the November elections is Oct. 9. You can register to vote by mail in Texas by printing a copy of the National Voter Registration Form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person at your local election office if you prefer.
Registering for low-cost spay, neuter, and other animal services in Tyler: If you’re interested in signing up for the low-cost vet services, you’re asked to visit Dehart’s website for more information.
Top 10 Challenged Books of 2017: Each year the Office for Intellectual Freedom compiles an annual list of books that were challenged the previous year. Find out more about the Top 10 for 2017 were here.
Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike: The Irreverent Warriors silkies hikes are a series of events across the nation designed to PREVENT veteran suicide by bringing veterans together using humor and camaraderie to heal the mental wounds of war through therapeutic events and entertainment. Click here for more information.
Blessing Box: 2 brothers changing Crockett one food item at a time with “blessings box”
Fundraiser for injured firefighter: The ‘Oh Whata Night’ fundraiser to benefit an officer injured in a flash fire will be held at the Whataburger located in Henderson on Sept. 18. Click here for more information.
Project Daffodil: Project Daffodil is an annual daffodil bulb sale hosted by Keep Tyler Beautiful since 2006 in hopes to beautify the community by promoting the planting of daffodil bulbs. Click here for more information.
Lufkin officer runs for cause: A retired Lufkin police officer is training to run the Gillette Stadium Marathon. If you would like to help Hamel with his fundraiser, click here.
Texas Ramps Project: A non-profit organization known as the Texas Ramp Project is continuing to help handicapped individuals in the Tyler area. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.