Italian sausage - tortellini soup by Mama Steph

This will warm you right up!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 9, 2018 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Fall is the perfect time of year for soup and for warm, comforting pasta. This recipe combines both to satisfy you and, since it’s easy to make, you can whip it up in no time flat.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 pound ground Italian sausage or other ground meat, your preference

1/2 cup diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 28-ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes

4 cups vegetable broth

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

9 ounces frozen or refrigerated tortellini pasta

2 cups packed fresh spinach

salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, warm the oil, then add the meat and the onion, stirring frequently. Add the garlic.

2. Stir in crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, Italian seasoning and salt (about a teaspoon). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Stir frequently.

3. After simmering for about 20 minutes (less is ok, longer just allows the flavors to develop), add the tortellini and the spinach. It only needs about 10 minutes to cook, and pasta will float when ready. Serve topped with grated Parmesan or other favorite cheese.

Visit Mama Steph on Facebook by clicking here.

