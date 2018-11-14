Power of Prayer: Actor Kirk Cameron

"My worst-case scenario is this person's going to ridicule me, this person is going to tell me to get away. They don't want to talk to me. You know, they might even throw a punch. I don't know. But their worst-case scenario is much worse. To die without knowing God and knowing his forgiveness and his mercy and his love, the consequences of that, is dire. Therefore, I must let love swallow my fears and go and do what I know I ought to do."