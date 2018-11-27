Creamy turkey-vegetable soup by Mama Steph

The perfect leftover turkey recipe!

Creamy turkey-vegetable soup by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | November 27, 2018 at 6:40 AM CST - Updated September 16 at 4:45 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you have turkey leftovers, this soup is a wonderful way to use them up. I simmered my roasted turkey’s carcass in a soup pot of water with an onion, bay leaf, and celery, and then pulled the meat from the bone after the stock was ready. I used the stock and the meat for this recipe, but you can easily buy a chicken or some turkey legs to do this from scratch if you have no carcass leftover.

Mama Steph’s creamy turkey-vegetable soup
Mama Steph’s creamy turkey-vegetable soup (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)

Mama Steph’s creamy turkey-vegetable soup

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced carrots
  • pinch of salt
  • 2 cups cooked turkey meat
  • 15 ounce can sliced or diced new potatoes, drained
  • 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s cajun seasoning (or other favorite seasoning blend)
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 small bag frozen whole kernel corn
  • 1/2 large or one whole small jalapeno pepper, minced (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 cups turkey or chicken broth; add a bit more if desired for greater soup quantity (I made turkey broth by simmering the turkey carcass leftover from dinner)
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, half and half, or evaporated milk
  • Other vegetables to consider adding: 1 cup green peas, cut green beans, or chopped asparagus. May also add two stalks chopped celery and saute with the onion, if desired.

Method:

  1. Place butter and oil in large soup pot over medium heat. When warm and melted, add the onion, jalapeno, and carrot, and a pinch of salt.
  2. Allow the vegetables to cook down until the onions are translucent, stirring frequently, about three or four minutes.
  3. Next, add the potatoes, garlic, turkey, ground pepper, and cajun seasoning. Stir in.
  4. Add the corn, broth and cream, and stir well. Increase heat to high until mixture comes to a boil, stirring frequently.
  5. Reduce heat to low, then simmer, stirring often, for about 20 minutes.
  6. Remove from heat. Taste to ensure seasoning is adequate, and adjust as necessary. Let stand for several minutes before serving.
  7. Serve with crusty garlic bread, cornbread, toasted rolls, or crackers. Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.