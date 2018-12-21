Better East Texas: Super Bowl halftime show under fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The halftime show during the Super Bowl is always a subject of discussion, as well as a huge platform for any artist to perform on the largest television viewing stage of the year. And each year, when the performers are announced, there is speculation on what the show will be like, amping up the anticipation.
This year the band Maroon 5 has reportedly signed on for the show, but it has also been reported that a few performers have said no to joining Adam Levine and the band. The reports cite that the refusal by Rihanna, Adele and several others was a response to the NFL’s handling of players kneeling during the anthem and the impact it has had on Colin Kaepernick’s career.
But as you read the stories, some in the national media have grouped the performers into a single basket making them appear united in protesting the NFL, when, in reality, they had various reasons for declining to perform. These high-profile performances always stir a little controversy, but it appears that some are trying really hard to use this challenge of finding a co-performer with Maroon 5 into something it is not.
The spotlight on the anthem protests has largely faded because the networks have stopped showing players kneeling. And it has created a bit of a sunset on the visual impact of the protests. But now, the halftime show has been drug into the fray. Hopefully a co-performer for Maroon 5 will be named quickly as, I’ll bet there are dozens of high-profile artists that would jump at the opportunity play.
