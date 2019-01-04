Creamy taco soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This delicious soup will fill your belly and keep you warm...oh, and it’s delicious, most importantly! Give it a try this weekend.
Cheesy taco soup by Mama Steph
2 pounds meat: I used ground pork and ground turkey
2 eight-ounce blocks cream cheese
2 cans Rotel
4 cups of chicken broth
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
cayenne pepper, to taste
1 jalapeno, minced (remove seeds if you don’t want spicy heat)
shredded cheese, for topping
Method
brown the crumbled ground beef in a dutch oven or soup pot; season with a teaspoon of salt. Add the jalapeno to allow it to soften in the pan for a minute or two while cooking the meat.
Add the seasonings, stirring into the meat.
Add the cream cheese, chopped, and the rotel. Pour the broth over all, and simmer over medium-low heat on the stovetop for 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until all is melted and heated through.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.