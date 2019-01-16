Skip to content
Support Local
Advertise with Us
Teacher Tribute
WATCH LIVE
News
Elections
VIDEO
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
Coronavirus Updates
Home
Watch Live/Watch Newscasts
Watch East Texas Now
Big Red Box
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
Editorial
Coronavirus Updates
Investigate
East Texas Ag News
Crime
State
National
East Texas Now
The Next Normal
Elections
Election Results
Weather
Sign up for ThunderCall
Lake Levels
Project Tornado
Meteorology Minute
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
The Red Zone
COVID-19 UPDATES
East Texas Kitchen
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
On The Grill
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
Traffic on the go
TxDOT Current Road Conditions
Video
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Power Of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
One Texas
Mark in Texas History
Focus
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Contests
About Us
Send a news tip
Download our apps
Jobs
Advertise with us
Contact us
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Journey To Equality
Trail of Hope Episode 1
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:37 AM
44
Currently in
Lufkin, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Roadwork for the week of Dec. 7
TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of Dec. 7, 2020.
By
Kerri Compton
Published 2h at 7:35 AM
Polk Co. authorities searching for missing woman
By
KTRE Digital Media Staff
2h
2h
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today
By
Katie Vossler
3h
3h
Winston Tree Farm hosts hunt for Wheelin’ Sportsmen
By
Erin Wides
December 6
December 6
Trinity County deputy injured in crash recuperating after 2 surgeries
A Trinity County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured when he crashed while en route to a wreck, is recuperating after two successful surgeries, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.
By
Gary Bass
December 6
December 6