Representative Clardy files new bill that will help former military personnel gain law enforcement certificates easier

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Starting in September, it might become easier for former military personnel to work in law enforcement. A house bill recently filed by district 11 state representative Travis Clardy would allow those who served in the military to receive credit toward becoming a law enforcement officer.
“It’s intended to help our veterans that have come back, that have not only served honorably but in that process have really gained some expertise and knowledge which is very applicable to our law enforcement community,” Clardy said.
House bill 971 filed by Clardy would allow a person who served in the military to receive credit toward to receive credit for training hours required for an intermediate, advanced or master proficiency certificate, base on their military experience. Clardy said that he believes veterans’ experience in weapons training and handling tense situations makes them invaluable members of law enforcement.
“If we can allow them to use their expertise, the training they’ve received in the military and apply that towards their certification to be law enforcement officers and peace officers of Texas, we want to help them do that," Clardy said. "There’s no reason someone has to just sit through another class and listen to stuff they already know.”
However, according to detective Jack Stephenson of Angelina County, enforcing the law and being a soldier are two different things.
“I think the biggest difference in training between the military and law enforcement is the state of mind that you’re training under,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson served in the marines before working in law enforcement. He says that protecting a community is a lot different from being stationed in a war zone, and that soldiers have to unlearn some aspects of military life to serve in law enforcement. That’s not to say soldiers don’t make good law enforcement officers.
“The critical thinking skills that the Marine Corps teaches were invaluable to me whenever I was in the patrol division," Stephenson said. "The way that the Marine Corps taught us and trained us to think outside the box, adapt to situations as they develop.”
Clardy says he recognizes these differences, and that they are taken into account when certifying former military personnel.
“The point is that we have people that fit the profile, they’ve passed their tests, they’ve gone through this training, can utilize those skills and how to deal with tense situations,” Clardy said.
Representative Clardy says once the bill moves through the house and the senate, it will take effect in September of this year.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.