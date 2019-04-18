Cowboys, Texans release 2019 schedules

The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Source: Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images (edited))
By Caleb Beames | April 17, 2019 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 4:40 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The NFL has released the schedules for all 32 clubs eight days before the annual NFL Draft.

Here is the schedule for the Cowboys:

Sept. 8 NY GIANTS 3:25 pm

Sept. 15 at Washington 12:00 pm

Sept. 22 MIAMI 12:00 pm

Sept. 29 at New Orleans 7:20 pm

Oct. 6 GREEN BAY 3:25 pm

Oct. 13 at NY Jets 3:25 pm

Oct. 20 PHILADELPHIA 7:20 pm

BYE

Nov. 4 at NY Giants 7:15 pm

Nov. 10 MINNESOTA 7:20 pm

Nov. 17 at Detroit 12:00 pm

Nov. 24 at New England 3:25

Nov. 28 BUFFALO 3:30 pm

Dec. 5 at Chicago 7:20 pm

Dec. 15 LA Rams 3:25 pm

Dec. 22 at Philadelphia 3:25 pm

Dec. 29 Washington

Here is the Houston Texans schedule:

Sept. 9 at New Orleans 6:10 pm

Sept. 15 Jacksonville 12:00 pm

Sept. 22 at LA Chargers 3:25 pm

Sept. 29 Carolina 12:00 pm

Oct. 6 Atlanta 12:00 pm

Oct. 13 at Kansas City 12:00 pm

Oct. 20 at Indianapolis 12:00 pm

Oct. 27 Oakland 12:00 pm

Nov. 3 vs Jacksonville 8:30 am at Wembley Stadium, London

BYE

Nov. 17 at Baltimore 12:00 pm

Nov. 21 Indianapolis 7:20 pm

Dec. 01 New England 7:20 pm

Dec. 08 Denver Broncos 12:00 pm

Dec. 15 at Tennessee 12:00 pm

Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay TBD

Dec. 29 Tennesse 12:00 pm

