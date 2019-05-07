Fluffy chocolate-strawberry ‘fool’ by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This fluffy dessert looks lovely enough to serve for occasions like Valentine’s Day or Easter, but it’s so tasty that you might just want to make some right now.
Fluffy chocolate-strawberry ‘fool’
1/2 large bar of dark chocolate, chopped
2 cups slices strawberries, separated
1/4 cup granulated sugar
pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup of heavy whipping cream
Method:
Place 3/4 to 1 full cup of the strawberry slices into a bowl, and sprinkle with the vanilla, salt, and sugar. Crush the ingredients together to get the berries’ juices flowing, and set aside this mixture for about half an hour.
Place the cold whipping cream into a large mixing bowl, and whip with an electric mixer until whipped cream consistency. Perfect! Just takes a minute or two. Keep it cold.
Now, gently fold the berries and 2/3 of the chopped chocolate into the whipped cream.
Layer the fool:
Place a large dollop of the whipped cream mixture into a juice glass, then add a layer of plain strawberry slices, sprinkle with a dusting of chopped chocolate, then repeat layers a second time. Finish off with a few berry slices and chocolate pieces for decorative effect on top of dessert. Keep cold until ready to serve.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.