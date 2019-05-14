Chili rellenos-inspired skillet dip by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Most of us love the Tex-Mex flavor of chili rellenos, but we don't often (if ever) make it at home. If you love the flavors though, here's a simple way to get them at home in an easy-to-make dip.
Chili rellenos-inspired skillet dip
4 ounces pork chorizo sausage, removed from casings and broken up
8 ounce package of cream cheese, room temperature
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1/3 cup green enchilada sauce
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
4 ounce can diced roasted green chiles
Heat oven to 350. Spray skillet with cooking spray. Cook chorizo until bubbling and done, about 5 minutes over medium heat. Drain on a plate covered in paper towels. In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese and taco seasoning, and then spread into the skillet. Top with the enchilada sauce, and then with the chorizo. Top with the cheese, and add the green chiles over the top of everything. Bake until bubbly and hot, about 15 minutes.
Serve with tortilla chips and any veggies you might enjoy!