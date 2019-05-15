Senate OKs Clardy bill to help military personnel gain law enforcement certificates easier

AUSTIN, TX (KTRE) - Both houses of the Texas government have approved a bill which would allow those who served in the military to receive credit toward becoming a law enforcement officer.
House Bill 971 was authored by Nacogdoches state Representative Travis Clardy.
The bill would allow a person who served in the military to receive credit for training hours required for an intermediate, advanced or master proficiency certificate, base on their military experience. Clardy said in a January interview that he believes veterans’ experience in weapons training and handling tense situations makes them invaluable members of law enforcement.
The bill will now go before Governor Greg Abbott for signature. If Abbott signs, the law will take effect Sept. 1.
