Boil water notice issued for several roads in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A service interruption during a bridge repair has prompted a boil water notice to be issued for several county roads in Nacogdoches County.
According to a release from Swift Water Supply, the notice is for customers on CR 220, CR 227, and CR 229.
The release said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system said officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
