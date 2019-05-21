Drying out and warming up with humid conditions in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It certainly feels like summertime as the humidity is thick in East Texas. Southerly winds will lead to muggy nights followed by warm afternoons under partly sunny skies and muggy conditions for the foreseeable future.
High pressure will be the dominate weather feature going forward, leading to lots of sunshine to go along with warm, humid, and mainly dry conditions.
With highs around 90 degrees and lots of mugginess in the air, we will certainly be feeling very much like early summer in East Texas as no cold fronts look to be coming down the pike anytime soon.
The warm, humid, and breezy conditions will be with us right through the Memorial Day Observance weekend with no significant rain chances looming on the horizon.
