Nacogdoches city leaders warn to watch your step on washed-out trails

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Leaders in Nacogdoches have warned guests who frequent the city’s trails to watch their step as city staff continue to work to clear trails of debris following Saturday’s storm.
Lanana and Banita Creeks both flooded their banks Saturday night after heavy rainfall. Rain and creek water also flooded popular nearby trails for both creeks, not only making the areas muddier, but possibly a bit hazardous.
“City staff will access those trials, fix any dangerous conditions that exist,” said Steve Bartlett, city engineer. “Right now, sure, those trails still have debris on them; logs and limbs and leaves. We’ll just have to wait until the water goes down a little bit before we can clear that out.”
Bartlett said it’s not unusual for the trails to flood, considering they’re significantly below the flood plain.
“When these floods happen, it’s literally a river that’s going to be 1 ft. or 10 ft. over those trails,” Bartlett added. “You’re going to see some damage.”
Another area of recreation affected by the storm were the city’s recreational soccer and softball fields. City workers were seen out on the fields Monday picking up silt and rocks carried there by the floodwater.
“Our guys were walking around with wheelbarrows because we can’t get any equipment on the fields because it’s too wet,” said Brian Bray, director of community services.
Soccer season is over, but a tournament play on the softball field is scheduled for Saturday.
The trails remain open and users are encouraged to let city crews know if there is any area that needs attention.
