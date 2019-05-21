Oklahoma-based breakfast restaurant Jimmy’s Egg gets permit to build in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant known for its variety of breakfast offerings has been granted a permit to build in Tyler.
Jimmy’s Egg, an Oklahoma-based chain, has been granted a building permit in Woodcreek Village, located in the 6000 block of South Broadway Avenue. A spokesperson for the company said they hope to be open in Tyler by August 2019.
According to its website, Jimmy’s Egg was founded by a Vietnamese refugee in 1975. They boast 40,000 ways to have their omelets and 10 different ways to prepare eggs.
In 2016, the franchise announced 52 new restaurants would be built in Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Nebraska and Iowa.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.