Sheriff releases name of Trinity man pronounced dead after truck went into lake

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County authorities have released the name of the 87-year-old man who died after his truck went into a lake on Sunday.
Emergency personnel worked together to rescue the man’s wife and their dog from the submerged pickup.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Hayne Huffman pronounced Gerald Fellows dead at the scene after emergency personnel pulled his body from the cab of the truck. He added that Huffman ordered an autopsy be performed on Fellows’ body.
Wallace said that Annetta Fellows, Gerald Fellows’ wife, is lucky to be alive.
“If that witness hadn’t seen the truck drive into the lake and called 911, they might have disappeared without a trace,” Wallace said. “There was no sign of that truck. It was 10 feet down, and we couldn’t see it.”
The fact that the truck went off a private boat ramp in a subdivision with windy roads further complicated the effort to locate the submerged pickup, Wallace said.
Wallace posted a video of the efforts to pull the pickup out of the lake on his Facebook page.
According to Wallace, the truck drove into the lake in the Glenn Haven subdivision off of FM 3188 Sunday. A neighbor saw it happen and called 911.
Wallace that the pickup had been completely submerged for about 30 minutes before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
“It took emergency personnel 30 minutes to get here because of all the cars that didn’t pull over to get out of our way,” Wallace said. “It’s disgrace that happened. Sometimes, when we’re on an emergency call, minutes or even seconds could mean the difference between life and death.”
In the video, Wallace praised game Warden Randy Watts, Trinity volunteer firefighters, and the civilians who jumped into the lake, swam out to the pickup, and tried to help. In a phone interview, he also said TCSO deputies helped with the rescue as well.
Wallace said the pickup was so far underwater that when emergency personnel stood on the roof of its cab, the water was up to their necks. He said a TCSO deputy swam down to the truck and shined a flashlight inside.
Wallace explained that Annetta Fellows and the couple’s dog survived because they found an air pocket near the pickup’s back window. After emergency personnel broke the back glass, the dog swam to safety on its own, and one of the people assisting with the rescue effort swam to shore pulling Annetta Fellows.
Wallace said that Annetta Fellows is recovering at a hospital.
The sheriff said that he is going to push to give the rescuers some kind of recognition for their heroism.
He said that they think that Gerald Fellows had some kind of health issue like a heart attack or a stroke before his pickup wound up in the lake.
