(KLTV/KTRE) - This dessert is so delicious all summer long, because it's cool, refreshing and the berries have the most amazing flavor!
Summer berry poke cake by Mama Steph
One white cake, baked according to package directions in a 9"x13" baking dish; allow to completely cool before proceeding.
3 cups fresh berries: blueberries, strawberry slices, raspberries, etc
8 ounces of whipped cream or non-dairy whipped topping
small package of strawberry jello mix small package white chocolate pudding mix 1/2 cup milk ? water
Method:
1. Use a fork to poke holes in the cooled cake.
2. Combine jello powder with a cup of boiling water, then add 1/2 cup cold water to it, and whisk well.
3. Pour the jello mixture over the cake, and then stick the cake into the fridge for several hours or overnight.
4. Frosting: After that time has past, combine the pudding mix and milk, then add to whipped cream, folding to combine.
5. Spread the whipped cream mixture over the chilled cake, covering completely, then add the berries in any pattern you like; I like to scatter them, but you can make a flag, a star, etc. if you want to try. Have fun with it, and enjoy!
(Keep the cake refrigerated until just before serving)