Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman led law enforcement on vehicle chase through town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 24-year-old woman Tuesday after she led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit through the southwest part of the town.
Tyquesha Nicole Pleasant, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge, two third-degree felony bail jumping/failure to appear charge, two state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charges, and a Class A misdemeanor bail jumping/failure to appear charge.
Pleasant’s bond amount has been set at $15,000 for the evading charge. No bond amounts have been set for her other charges yet.
According to an arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches PD officers tried to make contact with Pleasant after they were dispatched out on a call Tuesday. When the NPD officers arrived in the area, they spotted a vehicle pull onto Powers Street from Nash Street.
After the officers tried to contact the driver of the vehicle, the car sped up and headed west on Powers Street. Even though the NPD officers turned on their overhead lights and siren, the driver kept going and ran a stop sign to turn onto Ritchie Street.
The driver continued to evade police for a while before the vehicle was spotted again in the 1300 block of Southwest Stallings Drive. After the vehicle finally came to a stop, Pleasant was taken into custody, the affidavit stated.
When the NPD officers ran Pleasant’s driver’s license through the system, they found that she out five outstanding arrest warrants - four from Nacogdoches County and one from Cherokee County.
