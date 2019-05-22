Better East Texas: When school’s out, wrecks involving teenagers increase

This is also prom season, and every weekend brings the opportunity, or shall I say temptation, for our kids to throw a party. And with those factors, each year we report on kids being involved in auto accidents as a result of speeding, distracted driving and drug and alcohol impairment. As parents, we must not let our guard down and assume our kids will behave if left untended – that they will make the right decisions if left to themselves. In fact, AAA calls the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers, as an average of 10 people per day are killed in auto accidents involving teen drivers.