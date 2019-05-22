Book group donates 26,000 books to Lufkin ISD students

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Book Buddies of East Texas is donating boxes of books to the students at Lufkin ISD elementary and primary schools.
Each child received six books to take home. The used books are provided by Better World Books, as well as individual donations, and are sorted and boxed by volunteers.
So far, 60,000 books have been donated to children in the East Texas with 26,000 of those books going to students at Lufkin ISD.
Anderson and her mother, Sallye Darmstadter, make sure books are in the hands and homes of students across East Texas.
“We do a lot with books during the school year. you know you check out from the library, we have readers that we send home but they always have to bring those back. this they get to keep. they have ownership. it’s their books and so they get so excited,” said Jill Riggs, principal of Herty Primary.
Research shows that during the summer following third grade, students lose nearly 20 percent of their school-year comprehension in reading.
“We did lots of incentives, but then they go home for the summer and so we’re like we want them to keep reading. We don’t want them to stop,” Riggs said. “Because we know that statistics show that that if a student stops reading they’re going to lose some ground when they come back to school and so we want to encourage that reading to continue.”
Click here to find out more about Book Buddies of East Texas.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.